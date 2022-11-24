7 Isiolo chief officers seek to be retained by new Governor

Seven officers who served in former Governor Mohamed Kuti's cabinet are among the 203 candidates shortlisted for Chief Officer posts in Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo's administration.

They are Lucy Kaburu (Trade), Salad Jillo Tutana (Agriculture), Philip Lenayasa (Social Services), Patrick Lenawasa (Economic Planning), Mumina Dulacha (Environment), Rashid Arale (Sports), Rukia Mokku (Cohesion) and Special Programs Abdia Dabaso.

Dr Kuti's Director of Press Salad Malicha has also made to the shortlist that also has Barnabas Esunyen who served in pioneer Governor Godana Doyo's regime.

Public Health director Kikuyu Sarite and Garbatulla Sub-County Hospital medical officer Francis Alobei are also seeking to join the county's executive team.

At least four candidates who lost in the August 9 elections are in the list.

They are former Chari MCA Ali Dima Duba, Isiolo North MP aspirant Abdilatif Abdi Boru, Woman Rep contestant Mumina Konso and MCA aspirants Witherford Mwirigi (Bulapesa) and Lokho Dulacha Galma (Wabera).

A relative to former PNU gubernatorial candidate Kenneth Turibu, Thuranira Maorwe is also angling for the plum job.

The list also has Happi Adan Happi, Richard Ciira, Adan Tari Abakula, Duncan Muthee, Lawrence Lesingiran John, Ibrahim Chala, Zeituna Abdikadir Abdi and Judith Karendi Nyaga.

Others are Stephen Kiambi, Betty Kinya Kiambi, Feisal Mohamed, Dennis Kaimenyi Muriuki, Mumtaz Bishar Musa, Lucy Wamaru, Mercy Wacheke Muraya, Feisal Hassan Adan, Robert Mugambi Joshua, Faith Kagweri and Mutea John Liunga.

A communication from the County Public Service Board indicated that interviews will run from November 28 to December 14.

Residents previously lamented over delayed shortlisting of the chief officers’ nominees even as reports indicated that top county officials were divided on the process.

All eyes are on whether Governor Guyo will consider more women for the chief officers as only one out of his county executives is a woman.

While competency is paramount, the Governor will ultimately be forced to strike a delicate balance to ensure the finalists represent the ‘face’ of Isiolo while at the same time rewarding some loyalists.