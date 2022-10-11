Former Isiolo MP lands job in Governor Guyo’s cabinet

Isiolo Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo has named ex-Isiolo South MP Abdullahi Banticha as Finance and Economic Planning Executive.

Mr Banticha lost his comeback bid in the August 9 elections to former County Secretary Mohammed Tupi who replaced immediate former MP Abdi Koropu.

The Governor has, through an announcement made by the County Communication coordinator Hussein Salesa, retained two county executives who served in his predecessor Mohamed Kuti’s government. The two are Lawrence Mwongela and Yusuf Dahir of Agriculture and Land respectively.

Dr Mwongela will be in charge of Tourism, Trade, Cooperatives and Enterprise Development while Mr Dahir will serve in the same docket in addition to Peace and Conflict Resolution Affairs.

Mr Yussuf Mohamed Galgalo will head the Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries docket alongside Special Programs which was formerly under the office of the Governor.

Former Education chief officer Aileen Kajuju has made a comeback with promotion to Education, Youth, Sports, Culture and Social Services docket.

Mr Alio Wario Sarite has been nominated to Water, Sanitation, Energy, Environment and Natural Resources department.

“The changes are meant to ensure improved service delivery and realization of our agenda for the electorates,” Mr Salesa told journalists at the county government offices.

A nominee for Health docket currently headed by Wario Galma was not named with sources intimating that Deputy Governor James Lowasa could be considered for the post.

The Governor has also named one of Dr Kuti’s personal aides Abdi Nyabure as his advisors alongside Abdi Hajj Daud, Abdi Wario Godana and Gollo Boru Dida who will advise him on economic, inter-governmental and county-national coordination matters respectively.

Mr Guyo also nominated former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) official Dade Boru for County Secretary post that was formerly occupied by Ahmed Galgalo who was sacked in August.