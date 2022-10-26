Isiolo executives ordered to report to work at 7 am, work with MCAs 

Isiolo Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo has ordered newly sworn-in county executives to report to work at 7 am to ‘motivate’ junior staff, warning that he will not tolerate laziness.

Encouraging the executive members, who were sworn in on Tuesday to work closely with the elected MCAs, Mr Guyo said he will not hesitate to sack lazy members of his cabinet.

“There is no time for games. If you do not report to work at 7 am, what do you expect junior officers to do?” he posed, adding: “The same pen that was used to employ you, will be the same that I will use to sack you if you fail to meet the expectations”.

He directed Finance executive Abdullahi Banticha to prepare a supplementary budget for clearing pending wages for 600 casual workers whom he said must leave after they are paid.

“Ensure all the casuals are paid after which our contract with them will end. We cannot continue allowing people to enjoy taxpayers’ money at the comfort of their homes for services not rendered,” he warned.

The other county executives are Ali Wario Sarite (Water and Sanitation), Ms Aileen Kajuju (Education, Youth and Sports), Yusuf Dahir (Land, Roads and Transport), Lawrence Mwongela (Tourism, Trade and Cooperatives) and Yussuf Mohamed Galgalo of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Special Programmes.

Mr Guyo tasked county secretary Dade Boru to sack all the casual workers to curb pilferage of public funds.

“All of them should go home because the majority of them have not been providing any services,” he directed.

Speaker Mohamed Roba Qoto, Deputy Speaker David Lemantile, Clerk Salad Boru and MCAs Nicholas Lorot (Burat), David Nyoro (Bulapesa), Peter Losu (Ngaremara) Kelvin Mbuthia (Nominated) and Chari’s Meja Abdullahi Golicha attended the inauguration of new cabinet.

County Attorney Hashim Mohamed Abdi was also sworn-in.

Mr Guyo has been under huge criticism for not adhering to two-thirds gender rule as the county executive team has only one woman.

The county boss said the issue was beyond his control as the nominees were forwarded to him by respective communities and that he had not asked for a particular gender.