Work together, Raila tells Wanga and Mbadi after tough political duel

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has reconciled Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga and ODM National Chairman John Mbadi as he tries to solidify his support in the county.

Mr Odinga decided to bring the two legislators together after a bitter rivalry during the Homa Bay ODM gubernatorial ticket contest.

The reconciliation was made in a bid to consolidate Orange party support in the county as some of Mr Mbadi's supporters jumped ship to support former Nairobi governor Evance Kidero who is vying for the governor seat in Homa Bay as an independent candidate.

Ms Wanga and Mr Mbadi, who were competing for the Homa Bay ODM gubernatorial ticket, were considered as front runners in the race to succeed Governor Cyprian Awiti.

But a consensus meeting chaired by Mr Odinga settled on the woman rep as the ODM flagbearer in the Homa Bay gubernatorial race.

Mr Mbadi was promised a state appointment should Azimio form the next government.

Mr Odinga, who was in Homa Bay on Sunday for a series of rallies, used the opportunity to reconcile the two leaders and have Mr Mbadi’s supporters back Ms Wanga.

Mr Mbadi, who coordinates Azimio campaigns in Nyanza, had indicated that he will not campaign for ODM candidates at the grassroots.

Mr Odinga asked the two leaders to work together saying he had settled on Ms Wanga as the ODM flag bearer for the interest of women.

"I know there was a ‘war’ during nominations. But I sat down with aspirants and directed them to let Wanga have the (ODM) certificate," he said.

He added that there will be another opportunity for Mr Mbadi to contest and win the Homa Bay governor’s seat.

The ODM leader defended his choice of Ms Wanga for the gubernatorial seat saying the woman rep has enough experience to run Homa Bay as governor.

Ms Wanga is the current finance chairperson at the National Assembly.

She has also held other positions at the House including serving as a commissioner of the Assembly Service Board as well as ten years’ experience in the private sector.