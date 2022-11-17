Woman, 60, raped and killed in Homa Bay

Police in Homa Bay are investigating the suspected rape and murder of a 60-year-old woman at her house in Nyangweso village, East Kochia location, on Tuesday night.

Florence Adhiambo was reportedly raped and strangled by unknown people who entered her house as she slept.

Her body was found on Wednesday by a neighbour who became concerned because the woman had not been seen for some time.

The neighbour knocked on Ms Adhiambo’s door in the morning but she did not open it.

“She lived alone in her house. Her neighbours questioned why she had not been seen the whole morning,” said Koywa sub-location Assistant Chief Kenneth Odero.

Some villagers started enquiring where the woman was.

They later discovered that she had died.

Strangle marks

Her body was found lying next to her door with signs of strangulation.

It is suspected that Ms Adhiambo was attacked on Tuesday night by an unknown number of assailants.

Mr Odero said preliminary investigations had revealed that Ms Adhiambo was first gang-raped before she was murdered.

He said the suspects ransacked the house as if they were looking for valuables.

“They disappeared after committing the offence. She had bruises on the neck, indicating that she could have been strangled …,” Mr Odero said.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Samson Kinne said the incident was being investigated.

“No one has been arrested in connection with the incident. We suspect that the woman was murdered,” he said.