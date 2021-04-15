Two teachers arrested over KCSE exam irregularities in Homa Bay

Detectives in Homa Bay county are questioning two examination centre managers over allegations of committing exam irregularities.

The two suspects are alleged to have participated in the circulation of exam materials on Wednesday before students could start their national test.

One suspect is from John Mbadi Secondary School in Suba Sub-county while the other is from Adega Mixed Secondary school in Rachuonyo East Sub-county.

They are alleged to have used social media to receive and send exams materials.

According to Homa Bay Sub-county DCI boss Monica Berenge, the teachers had copies of exams allegedly for KCSE on their mobile phones.

The materials were of Geography paper 1 and Biology paper 1.

Cheating hotspot

Ms Berenge said the teachers are being questioned to establish the source of the materials and its intended purpose.

“We are trying to find out where they got the materials and who they were sending the material to. All the materials were shared before the exams started,” the DCI officer said.

Homa Bay County has been categorised as an exams cheating hotspot as Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha said there are fake exam papers being circulated.

This comes as a teacher from Suba, who is believed to have been the mastermind of exams irregularities in Nyanza, was arraigned on Tuesday.