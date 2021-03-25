Magoha warns 30 schools against KCSE exam cheating

George Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha addresses Manyatta Primary School pupils in Kisumu on March 24, 2021. He said the government has given secondary schools Sh7.5 billion for the administration of KCSE tests. 

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group 
logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Magoha warns centres against using university students to impersonate candidates.
  • Schools in Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii and Isebania regions being closely watched.

More than 30 schools are on the government’s radar for planning cheat in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations, which will begin tomorrow.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases soar as 26 more succumb

  2. PRIME Shikuku's son barred from evicting stepmother

  3. PRIME Mwakenya leader who was defiant until death

  4. Blow to trade as Egypt shuts Suez Canal

  5. PRIME Ruto moves to consolidate his stronghold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.