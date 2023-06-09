Two sisters stabbed and killed on way home from work

Police in Rachuonyo North are investigating an incident in which two women were murdered in Kendu Bay Old Town as they were walking home on Thursday night.

The deceased, who are sisters, were found lying on the road by residents before they alerted the police who were patrolling the area.

Nancy Akoth, 35, and Hariet Achieng', 26, had just finished their day's work and were on their way home when they were attacked and killed.

Residents who were the first to arrive at the scene said the attack happened before 11pm.

The victims worked in different business establishments in Kendu Bay Town.

Akoth worked as a waitress at a restaurant, while Achieng' served drinks at a wine and spirits shop next door to the restaurant where her sister worked.

Although they lived separately but in the same locality, they would accompany each other at night after the shops closed.

On the fateful day, the duo served their customers until 10pm when they closed for the day.

North East Karachuonyo Location Chief Tobias Aduda said the sisters were walking along a tarmac road in the old town when they were attacked by unknown assailants.

He said the attackers used sharp objects to stab the sisters. Mr Aduda said both were stabbed in the chest.

"One had a stab wound next to the heart," he said.

It is not clear what could have motivated the attackers to kill the sisters.

But Mr Aduda said Akoth had once reported being threatened.

"She reported the case to the police," Mr Aduda said.

Rachuonyo North police commander Lydia Parteiyie said her officers were patrolling the area when they received a call that a murder had been committed in Kendu Bay Old Town.

They immediately rushed to the scene to investigate the matter.

Ms Parteiyie said the sisters were still alive when her officers arrived at the scene.

"They were immediately put into the vehicle and taken to hospital. Unfortunately they died before they could be attended to," she said.