Newton Kapiyo

Riskiest career in digital? The dangerous life of political bloggers

Homa Bay-based blogger Newton Kapiyo. Inset: Deceased bloggers Daniel Muthiani aka Sniper, Peris Mugera and Duke Nyabaro.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Bloggers have lost their lives for rubbing the authorities the wrong way.
  • Others have been threatened and abducted under unclear circumstances.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM New school textbooks on the way in first CBC review

    Parents and guardians shop for textbooks

  2. PREMIUM Gridlock from hell: Inside the 24-hour traffic jam on Mombasa Road

    Traffic jam

  3. PREMIUM New dumpsite after River Yala? Puzzle of bodies on Naivasha-Maai Mahiu Road

    crime scene

  4. PREMIUM Mudavadi ready to fold ANC in grand UDA plan