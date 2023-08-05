Star witness in Obado murder trial admits he lied to the police

A key witness in the murder case against former Migori governor Okoth Obado has admitted in court that he lied to police about the description of a vehicle he claimed to have seen at Gracia Hotel where the victim, Sharon Otieno, was supposed to be picked up to meet the ex-county chief on what became her last trip.

Jack Otieno Gombe, the 38th prosecution witness to testify against Obado, had told police at Oyugis on September 16, 2018, in a police statement, that the vehicle he saw parked outside the hotel resembled that of Casper Obiero.

Obiero, a former Migori County employee, is jointly charged with Obado over the heinous killing of the former university student.

Obado, his former personal assistant Michaeli Oyamo and Obiero are charged with murdering Sharon and her unborn baby boy on September 3, 2018.

Under cross-examination by lawyer Prof Elisha Ongoya, Gombe contradicted his earlier testimony before Justice Cecilia Githua about the Toyota Axio registration number KCF 419F.

Gombe, who was employed by Ms Olivia Adhiambo Oloo, Obiero’s wife, to operate her taxi told the judge that he told police the vehicle he saw parked outside Gracia Hotel resembled another one which operated taxi business at Migori.

Testifying in Kiswahili, Gombe stated: “Kuna kauwongo kidogo katika taarifa niliyoandika kwa polisi Oyugis kwa vile nilimtaja Casper Obiero niliposema gari iliyokuwa imeegeshwa nje ya hoteli ya Gracia ilifanana na ile yake (I lied in the statement I recorded with the police at Oyugis that the vehicle I saw parked outside Gracia Hotel resembled that of Casper Obiero).”

Answering Prof Ongoya, the witness who had been under witness protection for three years before bolting, said he told police the vehicle he saw was a KCF.

“Sikuambia polisi nambari ya usajili yote ya gari niliyoona nje ya hoteli Gracia (I did not tell police the whole registration number of the vehicle outside the hotel),” Gombe testified.

Asked further whether Obiero owned a Toyota Axio, Gombe replied in the affirmative.

Prof Ongoya asked him if the registration number of Obiero’s car was KCG 509F.

The witness responded, “Yes that the registration number of Obiero’s personal vehicle.”

He however added there was a taxi operating at Migori with registration number KCF 419F operated by a Mr Odero.

Gombe insisted that the police officer who recorded his statement added the last part of the registration number, ‘419F’.

“Is it possible police inserted the registration number of the vehicle KCF 419F?” Ongoya asked.

“Yes. Police inserted the full registration number since l told them KCF only,” the witness answered.

Gombe, who is on his second week in the dock, told the court that he was called by Elvis Omondi (Obado’s police body guard) to proceed to Homa Bay to pick Oyamo and other people on September 3, 2018.

He said he met Oyamo at Oilibya Petrol Station then drove him to Gracia where he picked up Sharon and journalist Barrack Oduor.

They later picked up three other men whom he drove, alongside Sharon, to a forest in Sondu where the men killed the university girl.

Before leaving Gracia Hotel, Obiero, in his statement, said he heard a voice commanding “zima simu (Switch off your phone).”

He said he did not bother since he did not have his mobile phone. He had left it charging at Migori.

Gombe had told the judge last week that he heard a voice at Gracia before leaving stating “Guys simu (men, bring the phones)” but on Friday he testified that he heard a directive “zima simu (switch off phones)”

He said when he drove the men into the forest and he was instructed to remain behind and wait for them.

He said he switched off headlights and engine of his taxi then remained inside the vehicle until they returned.

Gombe testified when the men went into the forest, living him behind, he went out of the car to answer a call of nature in the forest then returned to the vehicle.

The men took about 20 minutes and returned to the car, but without Sharon.

Upon inquiring about her whereabouts, one the men answered, “Huyo tumemwacha kwao (we have left at their home.)”

When he testified last week, he said he told police “he remained in the car when he dropped the hit men and Sharon at the death field and remained in his car until the passengers returned.”

He said he lied the police he arrived at Migori at midnight thereby casting doubts on his timings and movement between Homa Bay, Sondu Forest, Uriri and Migori after he dropped off the men at Uriri.