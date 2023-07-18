Sharon demanded Sh25m house from Obado before death, court told

Slain Rongo university student Sharon Otieno wanted a house worth Sh25 million in Nairobi or Kisumu from former Migori governor Okoth Obado, a few months before she met her death in 2018.

Testifying in the trial against the former county boss, who has been charged with murder together with Mr Michael Oyamo and Mr Caspal Obiero, a former Member of the County Assembly (MCA) Lawrence Mula said Sharon also demanded Sh5 million for upkeep, as a condition to drop plans of exposing her affair with Mr Obado.

The three have denied murdering 26-year-old Rongo University student and her unborn baby on the night of September 3 and 4, 2018, at Owade area in Rachuonyo sub-county, Homa Bay County.

The witness told trial judge Cecilia Githua that he met Sharon at a hotel in Homa Bay town while he was having tea. He said she knew he was an MCA.

According to the witness, Sharon wanted some financial assistance and after a chat, she allegedly informed him that she wanted to go public on her affair with Mr Obado.

In the chat, she allegedly asked for Sh5,000 saying she was suffering and because he did not have money then, he promised her to give her some cash the following day.

“She asked me if I knew any journalist who would publish the story,” he said.

The 28th witness to take the witness stand said they met the following day and as promised, he handed her Sh1,500.

They met several times before a subsequent meeting with Mr Obado at his home in Rapogi in the company of a journalist, where they discussed the matter but Sharon remained adamant wanting the house and a car.

Acting as the go-between, Mr Mula said Sharon climbed down from her demands and agreed that the governor acquires her a plot somewhere in Rodi, build a house that would cost about Sh4 million and furnish it.

He said Sharon supported the idea and only insisted that the house should be fully furnished. He said the land was to be acquired towards the end of August 2018.

“When I told the governor about it, he agreed saying Sharon was now becoming reasonable,” he said adding that he was tasked with looking for a plot.

Before leaving Mr Obado’s home, the witness said the former county boss allegedly asked his wife for Sh100,000, but his wife handed him Sh30,000.

In his estimation, the plot would cost about Sh800,000 and another Sh4 million to construct the house.

Mr Mula said he met Mr Obado and his personal assistant-Mr Oyamo subsequently in a bid to settle the matter amicably. Some of the meetings were at Mr Obado’s Nairobi home and he was the one who catered for his transport and accommodation.