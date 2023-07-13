Ruto to attend PS Omollo’s Homa Bay homecoming amid Azimio onslaught on fete

Preparations for President William Ruto's reception on Saturday, July 15, are in full swing as the family of Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo alleges a plot to disrupt the Thanksgiving ceremony.

According to family spokesman Hesbon Omollo, a last-minute call by Azimio leaders to organise a political rally at Nyamasaria Bus Park in Kisumu is aimed at paralysing the ceremony at Kanyipir in Homa Bay County.

He pointed out that they had invited politicians allied to the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition, including Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and Senator Moses Kajwang.

"This is not a political meeting and we welcome everyone including all elected leaders from this region," Dr Omollo's elder brother said on Thursday while briefing the press at Oriwo Boys High School, the venue of the meeting.

Mr Omollo, who noted that they were expecting over 10,000 guests, said it was reckless for a section of Azimio leaders to threaten and intimidate people planning to attend the thanksgiving service in Homa Bay.

He was reacting to calls by Kisumu Market Milimani Ward MCA Seth Kanga, who urged opposition supporters not to vote for those who will skip the rally in favour of the meeting to be attended by President Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

"People who support Raila Odinga should make a clear decision whether they want to be here or in Homa Bay," he said during Wednesday's anti-government protests in Nyamasaria.

Mr Omollo, however, expressed concern that the organisers of the rally were planning to ambush people using Kisumu International Airport to travel more than 70km to the venue.

Among other dignitaries, he noted that cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries and heads of parastatals have confirmed their attendance.

"We have also asked opposition leaders to grace the thanksgiving service, which will begin at 8am and include a church service," he added.

However, the presence of Azimio politicians at the meeting will be seen as a sign of betrayal by Mr Odinga, especially at a time when the opposition has intensified its war against Dr Ruto.

When President Ruto first visited Homa Bay in October last year for a prayer service at AIC Church, Orange Party leaders led by Governor Wanga gave the meeting a wide berth.

Others, including Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma, said he received the invitation late and could not catch his flight from Nairobi.

Dr Ruto visited Homa Bay for the second time in January when he launched the construction of low-cost houses.

Mr Omollo described the event as significant, saying it came at a time when the powerful PS Interior portfolio was being given to a person from the Luo community and Homa Bay County in particular.

After the meeting, President Ruto is expected to launch a number of development projects in Homa Bay, including road construction.

Mr Omollo urged Nyanza residents to embrace and support President Ruto's leadership.

"Let us support the government. We are all taxpayers and when the government embraces you in terms of development, it is good to reciprocate," he said.

Meanwhile, UDA officials in Homa Bay led by County Chairman Collins Kadweya have expressed hope that President Ruto's tour of the county will boost development.

The Head of State is expected to launch the construction of the Mbita-Sindo-Magunga-Sori road and the Rusinga ring road linking fishing villages and the market.

Mr Kadweya said they expected the President to talk about other development projects.

He was speaking during a meeting in Homa Bay town.

UDA secretary John Kisiara and women's leader Melida Auma criticised the Azimio leaders for leading the charge against the government.

They urged Homa Bay residents not to take part in street protests to boost the county's economy.