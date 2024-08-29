Ruto: I will make Homa Bay a city

Homa Bay Town could become Kenya's next city if a promise by President William Ruto is anything to go by.

Speaking Thursday after arriving in Homa Bay to a rousing welcome from residents, President Ruto said he wants to make the town one of the cities in Kenya. Kenya currently has five cities: Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru and Eldoret.

Though he did not give a timeline on when this will happen, he said his government is committed to elevating the town.

"We are planning to make Homa Bay a city and I will ensure it is done," he said.

What it takes to get city status

In order for a town to be granted city status, the Senate Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations is required to give approval.

According to the Urban Areas and Cities (Amendment) Act, 2019, to classify a town as a city, it must have a population of at least 250,000 residents in line with the final gazetted results of the last population census.

The town is also required to have the capacity to effectively deliver essential services to its resident and must actively engage them in the management of its affairs.

Other requirements include proper infrastructure including roads, street lighting and markets. Disaster management should also be prioritised.

Additionally, a town must also have an effective waste disposal system to become a city.

However, as it stands, Homa Bay does not meet some of these requirements.

Plans by the government, including development projects, could however enable the region to meet the qualifications for elevation to city status.

Governor Gladys Wanga, who hosted the Head of State, is on record saying her administration will make Homa Bay a city in 10 years. She said she wants to go down in history books as the county boss who led Homa Bay to new heights.

Ruto's goodies for Homa Bay

President Ruto said his administration is committed to improving major economic sectors to promote development in Homa Bay. This includes electricity, water supply, road, trade and completion of Raila Odinga stadium.

During his tour, President Ruto inspected the ongoing construction of Homa Bay fish market. It will host at least 400 fish traders.