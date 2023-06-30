Raila attends cultural festival despite court order as rebels hold parallel meet

Opposition leader Raila Odinga and Nyanza governors yesterday defied a court order and graced the Luo Cultural Festival in Homa Bay.

The leaders vowed to push for the unity of the community even as a section of rebel legislators gave the event a wide berth and attended a parallel meeting just 30 kilometres away.

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader, who presided over the opening of a new office of the governor and a new stadium named in his honour, held a closed-door meeting with the local leadership before watching a football match between Migori and Homa Bay counties.

He, however, avoided addressing the public and members of the media.

The day-long meeting was dominated by strong emphasis of Luo cultural practices and unity as elders gave a history of the origin of the Luo community.

Elder Adera Osawa underlined the need for the community to solidly rally behind Mr Odinga.

“Others will laugh at us if we continue fighting. Luo unity made the community to be one,” he said.

Mr Osawa asked other elders to maintain the unity initiated by first Vice President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

But a faction of elders led by Nyandiko Ongadi have accused Mr Odinga of attempting to divide the community by plotting to reward elders allied to him.

Mr Ongadi and eight other petitioners had moved to court to stop the crowning of a new Ker to succeed Opiyo Otondi.

While Siaya High Court Judge Daniel Ogembo stopped the cultural event and the election of a new cultural leader, the meeting went on without a hitch.

As the event at Raila Odinga Stadium went on, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo hosted a number of rebel MPs at Mbita Boys High School for a fundraiser to aid the construction of a computer laboratory.

Dr Omollo stated that the government is committed to implementing a number of projects in the region.

“We have lined up a number of road construction works, including the Rusinga Ring road and revamp of marine transport by rehabilitating Homa Bay and Mbita pier,” he said.

The event was attended by Kisumu Senator Prof Tom Ojienda, Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, Karoli Omondi (Suba South), Phelix Odiwuor (Langata) and Bondo’s Gideon Ochanda.

Uriri MP Mark Nyamita and MP Paul Abuor from Rongo however sent their apologies.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma accused the rebel MPs of betraying the community by dining with President William Ruto’s side.