Raila set to unveil Luo Council of Elders chairman tomorrow

After more than three months of waiting, the new Luo Council of Elders chairman will be unveiled in Homa Bay County tomorrow.

During the presentation, major political statements will be made on the direction the Luo nation will take in the wake of political upheavals in the region and the country.

Among those whose names have been floated is a long-time aide to the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Mzee Odungi Randa (82).

Others are Mzee Adera Osawa (76), the current secretary-general of the council, and Mzee Owino Nyadi, the executive director. Former chairman Willis Otondi died on February 17.

The unveiling of the new Ker will be the culmination of activities marking the Luo socio-cultural event, dubbed "Piny Luo", which begins on Thursday, June 29 and ends on July 1.

The Piny Luo Festival comes in the wake of a widening rift between members of the Luo Council of Elders. The event will be graced by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga, who is also the patron of the Luo Council of Elders.

Also in attendance will be senior leaders from the region including Governors Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Prof Anyang' Nyong'o (Kisumu), James Orengo (Siaya) and Ochillo Ayacko (Migori).

Kisumu Deputy Governor Matthew Owili said the event will feature prayers, a display of cultural and traditional artefacts, performing arts both cultural and contemporary, folklore and spoken word, food, medicine, sports and tourism among others.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga said her colleagues decided to hold the event under the theme “Joluo gi tiende” (Luos and their roots) after consulting Mr Odinga.

Although the region's governors insist the festival is purely cultural, similar events in Kisumu and Homa Bay in the past have been dominated by politics.