Jostling for the next Luo top elder gathers momentum

More than two months after the death of Mr Opiyo Otondi, the intrigue surrounding the quiet but intense lobbying for the next Ker of the Luo Council of Elders is gathering pace.



While the process has been kept under wraps, the Nation has established that there are already aspiring candidates for the position of the Luo community's supreme leader.



There are already more than four favourites for the coveted seat. While some have not come out openly, others have indicated that if given the opportunity, they will not turn it down, but will seize it and give the community their best.



Among those whose names have been floated are Mzee Odungi Randa, former Jaramogi Oginga Odinga's longtime aide, Mzee Adera Osawa, the council's current secretary-general, and Mzee Owino Nyadi, its executive director.



According to the elders, the process of electing the next Ker took a long time because they had to endure two consecutive funerals of their most respected members within a short period of time, which prolonged the mourning period.



Mr Otondi, who died on 17 February, was buried on 4 March 2023, followed four days later by Grace Onyango, the first female member of parliament and the first female secretary-general of the Luo Union East Africa.

Luo Union

The Luo Union East Africa is the body that later gave birth to the Luo Council of elders.



Interviews with various stakeholders and elders point to a very rigorous but rather smooth way of electing or arriving at the ninth Ker of the Luo Council.



On the other hand, in any competitive process there are camps, intense lobbying and whispers of a looming split in the Luo Council of Elders should the process appear flawed or influenced by other forces.



A consultative meeting held in Seme about a month ago, chaired by Mr Osawa, kicked off the process of electing the new Ker.



"We feel it is now time to start the process and we already have some elders who have informed me of their interest in the position. When the time comes, delegates from all the counties in Nyanza will be invited to a venue that will be discussed to elect a new Ker," said Mr Osawa.



But in all the processes, Mr Raila Odinga, who is the council's patron, will be kept informed and will only intervene if there is a crisis.



He said an equal number of delegates will be invited from the four counties of Luo Nyanza and during the general assembly, candidates will be proposed and a decision will be taken on about three people.



He ruled out a secret ballot as a way of voting, saying the decision would be taken by consensus.



"The delegates will evaluate the candidates and come up with the right person. Age is important, and you have to be 60 and above, and you have to be able to articulate issues well and not wait to use the position to solicit funds," Osawa said.

No money campaigns

He warned the candidates against running a money-driven campaign, saying they would be disqualified.



The 78-year-old Osawa, who has served under four chairmen of the Luo Council of Elders, also confirmed that he is capable of leading the community.



"I have worked diligently for the Luo community for a very long time and therefore, I will not shy away from any task or responsibility that may be given to me, but I will take it and do it. I am also ready to support any other person the community decides on," said Mr Nyadi.



But many issues will come into play in deciding who will lead the community.



Regional balance, age, loyalty to the region's political course and Luo supremo Mr Odinga, and the general track record of the candidates. However, Mr Odinga's endorsement will be the ultimate tie-breaker because of his influence.



When the Luo Union was transformed into the Luo Union East Africa, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga of Sakwa Bondo in Siaya County was appointed the first Ker.



The second was Joel Omer of Karachuonyo in Homa Bay, father of former MP Phoebe Asiyo. He was replaced by Dr William Ouko, a medical doctor from Ugenya in Siaya County.



Paul Mboya, an administrator from Gendia in Karachuonyo, later became the fourth Ker and was succeeded by Adala Otuko.



The sixth Ker from the Luo community was Joash Koyo Pien, also from Karachuonyo, the Riaga Ogallo also from the same place, while Mr Otondi was from Korando, Kisumu West.



It will be interesting to see where the next Ker comes from.



Mr Nyadi hails from Ugunja in Siaya County, Mr Randa from Kano in Kisumu County and Mr Osawa from Awendo in Migori County.



Mr Randa, 82, said one of the things that would be closely scrutinised was a candidate's track record on a range of issues.



"We need a focused leader with a track record like our first Ker Jaramogi Oginga Odinga," said Mr Randa.



Mr Nyadi, who also attended the Seme meeting, fears that the council could lose its relevance if a number of things, including political interference, continue.

Waiting for Raila's guidance