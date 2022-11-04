Manhunt for woman accused of selling child for Sh80,000

Police in Rachuonyo North have launched a manhunt for a woman accused of selling her two-year-old child for Sh80,000.

The officers are also looking for a family in Nairobi said to have paid the money to have the baby.

Three people have been arrested over the case and are detained at the Kendu Bay police station.

They allegedly engaged in child trafficking after they were found to have a child that does not belong to them.

Acting on a tip-off, officers set up a roadblock on the Oyugis-Kendu Bay road on Thursday after getting information that the suspects had taken a male child from his mother.

A vehicle that the suspects were using was intercepted before it got to Kendu Bay.

Rachuonyo North sub-county Police Commander Lydia Parteiyie said the car was being used to traffic the child, whose parents are yet to be identified.

It is reported that the infant was taken from her mother in Keroka town in Nyamira County.

He was to be taken to a home in Nyaburi village in Homa Bay County.

“Investigations have established that the child was to be taken to another family in Komarock in Nairobi,” Ms Parteiyie said.

The child’s mother was allegedly paid to surrender the baby.

Police could not immediately trace the woman.

“We have placed a search for her,” Ms Parteiyie said.

Investigators have sought court orders to detain the suspects before they are charged.