Man gets one year in jail for impersonating EACC official

A man in Homa Bay County has been sentenced to one year in prison for posing as an officer working with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Mr Jack Amayo Owuor pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared before Oyugis Principal Magistrate Celesa Okore.

He is said to have masqueraded as an officer employed by the anti-graft agency in order to get quick services at a police station.

Mr Owuor lied to a police officer in Rachuonyo North Sub-County that he was from the EACC and should be served quickly.

He committed the offence on July 5, 2021.

Quick service

The court was told that Mr Owuor falsely presented himself to be a person employed by the EACC for the purpose of deceiving Sgt Scholar Adhiambo Otieno, a police officer working at Kendu Bay Police Station.

His intention was to seek quick service at the police station before other clients were served.

But the officer on duty realised that the convict was masquerading and arrested him.

Mr Owuor pleaded guilty on Wednesday and was imprisoned for one year without the option of a fine.

“Having pleaded guilty, the accused will serve a jail sentence of one year,” Ms Okore ruled.

Mr Owuor has 14 days to file an appeal.



