Evans Kidero, Gladys Wanga set for battle royale in Homa Bay

Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero and his main rival in the Homa Bay gubernatorial race Gladys Wanga are all set for a mighty political battle in Tuesday’s General Election.

The two used the last day of the campaign period on Saturday to appeal to their supporters to turn out in large numbers and vote for them.

Dr Kidero and Ms Wanga addressed a series of rallies across the county before they headed to Homa Bay town for their final rallies.

Dr Kidero told his supporters that he does not regret his decision to relocate his political base to Homa Bay County. He said that despite contesting as an independent candidate, he is best suited for the job.

Understands plight of residents

Speaking at Jua Kali grounds, the former governor said he has traversed the entire county and understands the plight of residents.

“Most of the issues that residents from all corners want to be solved are the same and they revolve around services provided by the county government,” he said.

Ms Wanga is optimistic of becoming the region’s first female governor.

“We’re confident that Raila Odinga will win the presidential seat. It will reflect badly if ODM candidates fail to win seats at the grassroots level,” she said during a rally at Homa Bay stadium.