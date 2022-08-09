Kidero, Wanga say they will concede if defeated

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga and former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero have expressed confidence that they will win the governor’s seat.

But Dr Kidero said he will accept the poll results if voting is free and fair.

The two are the front-runners in the political race to succeed Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti.

Related Six injured in Homa Bay as political rivals clash Homa Bay

Mr Mark Rabudi of UDA is the third candidate but had not been engaged in fierce campaigns like the other two.

Dr Kidero promised to accept the outcome of the election, saying voting was fair.

"IEBC has a history of conducting elections that are full of discrepancies. This year’s election is, however, fair and it has built confidence in Kenyans," he said.

He spoke to journalists after casting his ballot at Asumbi Primary School in Rangwe constituency.

He said he will concede defeat if voting is credible.

"There are several processes in declaring winners. So far the exercise is smooth," Dr Kidero said.

"All the other processes like counting and tallying should also be credible."

Ms Wanga, on the other hand, described the voting as credible, saying she will accept the results if the process is not manipulated.

Oozing confidence

The ODM candidate said she was confident of winning because of the vigorous campaigns she had mounted.

"I have traversed the entire county and voters showed confidence in me and promised to elect me as their next governor," Ms Wanga said.

Speaking at Alara Korayo Primary School in Kochia ward in Rangwe constituency after voting, she said her team was well prepared for the polls.

"Our agents are keen to ensure voting remains credible," she told journalists.

Ms Wanga used the opportunity to ask the IEBC to use manual registers to identify voters instead of the Kiems kits, which were reported to be failing at some polling stations.

She said the voter identification machine cannot easily recognise the fingerprints of elderly persons.

"Some of the senior citizens walk out when they see the process of identifying them taking too long," she said.

The same challenges were cited by Rangwe parliamentary candidate Erick K'Omollo when he voted at Rabuor Ponge Primary School in East Gem ward.

Elections in Homa Bay County were marred by technical hitches and confusion.