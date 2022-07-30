Six injured in Homa Bay as MP Peter Kaluma, George Miyare supporters clash

Six people were injured during a confrontation between a group of youths supporting Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma and those of an independent candidate Mr George Miyare.

The youths attacked each other at Shauri Yako in Pedo village, Arujo Location on Friday.

A group of youths is reported to have stormed a compound and attacked people at Mr Miyare’s home as they had a meal.

Mr Miyare, who reported the incident to the police, blamed Mr Kaluma for the violence.

But when contacted, Mr Kaluma said he did not wish to be dragged into petty issues.

Mr Miyare alleged a group of youths had provoked his supporters by playing loud music near his gate.

“They (youths) were on a campaign trail but decided to stop by my gate to play campaign songs. The youths intended to provoke the people who had gathered in my home," he said.

Mr Miyare’s supporters confronted the youths demanding to know why they were playing loud music.

Mr Miyare said the youths stormed his home and beat up his supporters before they threw away the food his supporters were eating.

“I have reported the incident to the police and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission. Candidates accused of violence should be punished because all politicians signed the electoral code of conduct," he said.