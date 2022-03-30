KDF officer dies by suicide in Homa Bay





Police in Mbita sub-county, Homa Bay County, are investigating how a Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) officer died after consuming battery acid on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old man, identified as Victor Ouma, was suspected to have taken his own life during a visit to Yao village in God Jope sub-location.

But police said they will wait for a postmortem report to ascertain what caused the death.

Mr Ouma, who worked in Gilgil, had the rank of a corporal.

He hailed from Kisumu County and had visited one of his friends in Homa Bay County before he died.

He was on leave from work.

God Jope Assistant Chief Fredrick Odero said the officer was accompanied by his stepmother on his visit.

It was established that he had domestic wrangles back at home.

"I was called by a village elder that the man died after consuming acid. I went to the scene and confirmed the death,” he said.

After the administrator confirmed the death, he sent a message to his seniors to investigate further.

One of Mr Ouma's colleagues, who was also on leave, was later sent to confirm the death.

The colleague travelled from Rongo and confirmed that Mr Ouma was an employee of the KDF.

“The KDF office verified that (Mr Ouma) worked with them. The officer came and confirmed that he was a KDF officer,” Mr Odero said.

Mbita sub-county Police Commander Stanley Atavachi said they are investigating the matter.