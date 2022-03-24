Prison warder takes his own life

A warder at Kisumu's Kodiaga prison killed himself last night after a domestic row.

The officer, Prison Constable Fred Oganyo, is said to have shot himself on Wednesday night at the barrier gate that he was guarding with a colleague.

A report from the Maseno Police Station in Kisumu West, where the prison is located, shows that Mr Oganyo shot himself with a G3 rifle.

The report indicated that the officer was intoxicated while on duty.

Before he shot himself, his wife had come to the main gate to ask him for money to buy food.

"The officer told his wife that he did not have money and that she should take care of his children and tell his mother that he will end his life soon," the report said.

But a colleague of his said the officer was stressed about marital and work issues.

Sought anonymity

"My colleague killed himself as a result of stress from work and family. He was also servicing a loan, which troubled and put pressure on him that he could not handle," said the officer, who sought anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Officers from the Maseno station and crime investigators from Kisumu visited the site.

Kisumu West Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers were also looking into the officer’s death.

On his social media pages, friends, family and colleagues continued to express their condolences for the 37-year-old father of three.

His son was reportedly a 2021 KCPE candidate.