Homa Bay ODM leaders insist on six-piece voting

ODM politicians in Homa Bay County are still pushing for six-piece voting even as their opponents reject it on the grounds that it will deny residents an opportunity to elect the right leaders.

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga and Senator Moses Kajwang said six-piece voting would multiply the strength that Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga would have if elected President.

In the voting pattern, voters in an electoral area cast their ballot only for candidates (from ward rep to President) from a particular party, in this case, ODM.

The legislators argued that this would limit internal squabbles Mr Odinga might face if he becomes President.

Ms Wanga and Mr Kajwang are flying the ODM flag for governor and senator, respectively.

They asked voters to consider them along with eight ODM parliamentary and 40 MCA candidates in the county alongside Mr Odinga.

Speaking in Karachuonyo constituency when they met teachers, Ms Wanga said it would make things easier for Mr Odinga in government if he had more ODM legislators after the August 9 elections.

It's about Raila

"I know people have been talking about their choices in this election. But just imagine Raila with a handful of ODM elected leaders at State House." she said.

"It could be very difficult to oversee a government that is prone to blackmail."

That view was echoed by Mr Kajwang, who argued that it would be best if the region supports ODM.

The party, he said, needs big numbers in both the National Assembly and the Senate to enhance their bargaining power.

"Let us work on our unity for which we are known to ensure we do not mix and match this election," he said.

The legislators met with, among others, Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) secretary-general Akelo Misori. The union representatives unanimously agreed to support ODM and its candidates.

In response, Ms Wanga pledged to support the education sector if elected governor.

She said her government would ensure early year education teachers are paid well and their contracts rationalised.