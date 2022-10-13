Homa Bay Muslims say Gladys Wanga has shortchanged them

The Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (Supkem) has accused Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga of discriminating against their members in her cabinet line-up.

Though Muslim leaders were involved in political campaigns and were promised jobs in the local government, they are conspicuously missing from the county's top professional roles.

Supkem officials in the county said politicians only find them useful when they want to ascend to power and forget about them once they win elections.

County Supkem secretary Nuhu Masud and woman leader Shamila Yakub said they were drafting a petition to present to Governor Wanga seeking to have Muslims included in her cabinet and other managerial positions.

Ms Wanga on Tuesday nominated 11 people, including her deputy Oyugi Magwanga, to the County Executive Committee.

She also appointed several other officials, including advisers and liaison officers.

She claimed she considered gender and regional balance.

Muslims in the county, however, claimed they were shortchanged.

Mr Masud argued that politicians have taken advantage of their numbers just to get votes.

"We are a force to reckon with during voting. Politicians have discovered that they can use us as a stepping stone to power but we want favours in return," he said.

He added: "We (Muslims) have been neglected for a long time and it is time for us to stand up for our rights."

During campaigns, politicians would hold meetings with hundreds of Muslims, particularly from Kendu Bay Old Town, which has a large number of them.

Promises

They were given promises including spurring development in the town and offering employment opportunities.

Mr Masud doubted that promises will be fulfilled, saying some of the areas they were looking at had their doors for opportunities shut.

"We would have been happy if one position in the cabinet was held by a Muslim. It makes us develop confidence in the government," he said.

Muslims, he said, are also missing in the Homa Bay County Assembly, where they were also expecting to get nominated MCAs.

"Let it not be that we are only seen as important people when Kenyans are voting. We would also like to be in government," Mr Masud said.

Ms Yakub argued that the county government’s failure to employ them means their children will not have role models.

“Schoolchildren are being demoralised because most graduates in their community are jobless. They have applied for jobs without getting a response,” she said.