Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga makes temporary executive changes in county government

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has made leadership changes in the county government as part of her plans to improve service delivery to residents.

The changes mostly affected officials working within the finance department with the governor saying it is in line with the change of administration and government policy to strengthen governance and service delivery.

Some of the officials were moved from their current positions to other departments as the governor announced that more changes will be made in the coming days until her government is fully formed.

Finance Chief Officer Noah Otieno has been moved to the Gender and Tourism department with the same title.

Mr Laban Oyoo will remain in the finance department though as the acting head of accounts. He served as the director in the same department.

Meanwhile, Mr Dan Lieta who is the head of accounts at the finance department has been moved to the Sports and Tourism department where he will serve as the director.

Public Service board changes

The governor also made changes to the Public Service board.

She has moved Mr Bob Otieno to her office as the director of human resources.

Mr Otieno served as the director of training on the board.

Meanwhile, Mr Samson Okumu who served as the director of procurement at the finance department has been moved to the department of Lands, Housing and Physical Planning where he will retain his title.

The governor also moved Mr Joseph Ochieng from the Homa Bay Municipal Board where he worked as an accountant to the health department where he will work as the director of finance.

Other departments were also affected by the changes that Ms Wanga made in her first week in office.

In the health department, Dr Kevine Osuri, the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentist Union chairman in Nyanza was appointed as the acting chief officer at the department of health.

The chief officer at the department, Dr Gerald Akeche was moved to Energy and Natural resources.

Governor Wanga said the changes take effect immediately.

"The changes are specifically meant to ensure prudent management of the county finances, inspire transparency in our accounting and procurement services, improve the delivery of medical and health care services and inculcate best practices in our human resource management," the governor said on Wednesday.

She said the county government will be announcing the positions of executive members and the position of the chairperson at the public service board.

Ms Wanga explained that the changes were temporary pending the naming of a new cabinet in the next few days.

She said the officers involved in today's changes are mainly public servants with running contracts who are appointees of the County Public Service Board.