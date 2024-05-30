Homa Bay man in court over theft of UDA election gadget

A man has been charged in a Homa Bay court with assaulting a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) clerk and robbing him of an electronic gadget used by the party to conduct grassroots elections.

Mr Robert Ongaro was accused of using force to dispossess the clerk, identified as Godwin Okello, of the gadget during the first phase of the UDA's grassroots elections.

The court heard that the accused was part of a group of people who stormed a polling station last month and assaulted UDA election officials before stealing from the clerk.

Ongaro faced two charges, including robbery with violence.

Robbery with violence convicts face the death penalty.

On the first count, the court was told that on April 26, when the UDA was conducting its primary elections, Ongaro, together with others not present in court, robbed Mr Okello by force.

The court heard that they contravened Section 296 (2) of the Penal Code.

Stole (a) gadget

"You are charged that on April 26, 2024, at 2:30pm at Ongeti Primary School in Omoya in Kagan jointly with others not before court while armed with sticks you robbed from Godwin Okello of UDA and stole (a) gadget serial number 202404035 labelled Homa Bay/Rangwe/ Kochia/ Ongeti Primary School property of UDA and a mobile phone, property of Gordon Okello and used violence against the said person," read the charge sheet.

The suspect was also charged with creating a disturbance and acting in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace contrary to Section 95 (1) (b) of the Penal Code.

The charge sheet also accused Ongaro of assaulting the UDA returning officer.

He denied both charges when he appeared before Homa Bay Chief Magistrate Joy Wesonga.

The prosecution has called five witnesses in the case.