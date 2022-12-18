Homa Bay County collects Sh200 million in two months

Homa Bay County government has recorded an improvement in revenue collection after it raised Sh201 million within two months.

The devolved unit achieved this through the cashless revenue collection system that was recently introduced to cut revenue loss. According to Governor Galdys Wanga, the money was collected from October 5 when she announced the end of cash payments.

This is against Sh130 million collected over 12 months in the last financial year when taxes were being collected by revenue officers. Ms Wanga said the progress is an indication that her government can collect Sh1 billion every year in its own sourced revenue.

"I appeal for support in order to move the country to a strategic recognisable ranking in service delivery and own source revenue collection," she said.

Speaking during the inaugural Homa Bay County Revenue Roundtable meeting, the governor emphasised that cash transactions remain banned in all payable county government services.

"Officers engaging in unauthorised methods of revenue collection will be dismissed and legal action taken against them," she warned.

Officials from various departments including Deputy Governor Oyugi Magwanga attended the meeting to brainstorm on how to achieve the county’s revenue targets.

Heads of different departments reported on their progress on revenue mobilisation, challenges and mitigation plans to ensure the overall revenue targets are achieved.

County Executive members and chief officers were directed to sign revenue targets and work plans with the governor to ensure each department delivers on its revenue obligations.

The meeting noted that the county's revenue mobilisation had made tremendous progress since the introduction of the cashless revenue collection system. The governor directed all departments to commit to service delivery

Ms Wanga announced plans to establish the County Revenue Board and the enactment of the County Revenue Administration Act to further increase revenue collection. She said recruitment for board members was underway.

Other interventions meant to increase revenue collection in Homa Bay include the establishment of Ushuru Center, a place where all county government services are available under one roof.

The governor said that Kenya Commercial Bank had agreed to second a cashier to the centre to facilitate cashless operations.

"The Homa Bay Ushuru Centre will officially be launched on December 22. All trades who need to renew their single business permits are reminded to remit their payments through cashless systems," she said.

During the meeting, it was noted that some residents were not covered by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

It was decided that a campaign to mobilize residents to register for NHIF be launched with all county staff being introduced to the health scheme from next year.