Great Airways, Mombasa Air Safari introduce flights to Homa Bay town

Kabunde Airstrip

Passengers disembark from an aircraft at Kabunde Airstrip in Homa Bay on June 11, 2021. 

Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

Great Airways Limited and Mombasa Air Safari have introduced flights to Homa Bay town’s Kabunde Airstrip after most airlines withdrew their aircrafts due to lack of passengers.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. NIS officer charged with fraud, possession of marijuana

  2. MCK asks Wangamati to respect press freedom

  3. Terror suspect arrested in Garissa

  4. Hospital accuses patients of stealing mosquito nets

  5. Lamu residents want ‘extortionist’ DCI officer moved

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.