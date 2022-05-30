Gladys Wanga: My political union with Oyugi Magwanga will transform Homa Bay

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga has defended her political union with former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga, saying their partnership is keen on transforming Homa Bay County and is not for personal gain.

The two, who were once political rivals, have shared political platforms since March 31, after the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party picked them to fly its flag in the Homa Bay governor’s race in the August 9 General Election.

Mr Magwanga is her running mate.

Before their union, which came after ODM leader Raila Odinga chaired a meeting in Nairobi where other aspirants stepped down to back their bid, the two were bitter rivals eyeing the same seat.

Mr Magwanga had accused Ms Wanga of not doing enough as woman representative and was not fit to run for governor. Ms Wanga, on the other hand, accused him of lacking skills to run the county.

Since meeting Mr Odinga, the two, whose main agenda is to spur economic development, have been working closely together.

Hidden agenda

Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero, who is competing against Ms Wanga, had questioned why Mr Magwanga changed his stand and started supporting her.

“Magwanga was one of the people who accused Wanga of being corrupt. How come he now supports her?' Mr Kidero said.

Speaking at a rally in North Karachuonyo ward, the former governor claimed the collaboration had a hidden agenda and the two should not be elected.

In their defence, Ms Wanga said aspirants who attended the consensus meeting in Nairobi had the ability to become the second governor of Homa Bay, but the party settled on her and Mr Magwanga and other aspirants agreed to support them.

“As my deputy, Mr Magwanga will check on how I run the Homa Bay County government. He will correct me should I make mistakes,” Ms Wanga said, adding that the Wanga-Magwanga ticket was the best for the county.

“People do not have to think the same for a difference to be made. I should be challenged to be able to work effectively,” she argued.

Ms Wanga spoke in Kochia on Saturday when she hosted teachers from Rangwe constituency. The teachers resolved to support her gubernatorial bid and that of other ODM candidates.

She said their manifestos were focused on issues that directly impact the lives of Homa Bay residents.

Transform county

“Mr Magwanga and I have what it takes to move the county to the next level. I have networks which we shall use to transform this county,” Ms Wanga said.

Mr Magwanga said he worked closely with Ms Wanga when she was the Homa Bay County ODM chairperson and he was county organising secretary.

“We will continue working together and ensure we deliver our promises,” Mr Magwanga said.

Some of their campaign pledges include revising the contracts of Early Childhood Development Education teachers from temporary to permanent and pensionable.

Ms Wanga said her government will have a liaison officer who will address the plight of the teachers.

She also defended herself against accusations that she intended to recycle officials from the current county government.