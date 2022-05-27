Don't blame me for Homa Bay health crisis, Gladys Wanga tells her opponents

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga has told her political opponents to stop blaming her for the crisis facing the county's health sector.

Ms Wanga, who is eyeing the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat on the Orange Democratic Movement party ticket, said her office oversees the national government and is not directly involved in the management of county governments.

She told her political opponents not to confuse her role in the National Assembly with that of other legislators including ward reps.

Public hospitals in Homa Bay have been closed for three weeks after health workers downed their tools to demand their April salaries besides other benefits like health insurance. Local leaders have been blamed for not addressing the health crisis in the county.

The legislator spoke on Friday when she met medical workers union officials led by Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Chairman in Nyanza Kevin Osuri.

“I am being accused of being silent when the county faces a health crisis. I should not be blamed for services which have stalled. My oversight role applies to the national government but not the county government,” she said.

During the meeting, Ms Wanga, who was accompanied by her running mate former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga, promised to transform the health sector if elected as Homa Bay governor on August 8.

She said their transformative agenda includes rehabilitation of the Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital to offer better services.

“This will be done within the first 100 days. There will be other developments in the health sector that are aimed at enabling residents to get quality and affordable health care services,” Ms Wanga said in Homa Bay on Friday.

“My administration will ensure that health facilities are equipped. We will ensure the welfare of health workers are well taken care of,” Ms Wanga added.

Medics in Homa Bay are still engaging their employer to address the crisis that has paralysed the health sector. Dr Osuri said their negotiations will continue until their demands are met.

“We want the next government to ensure payment of salaries is prompt,” Dr Osuri said.

Mr Magwanga said the meeting with medics will enable them to understand the challenges the health service providers in the county are going through.