Governors honoured for their development records

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has been feted as the most progressive governor in Kenya at the 2022 County Gala Awards.

Mr Kinyanjui, who recently spearheaded the elevation of the Nakuru municipality to a city, was honoured alongside at least five of his colleagues.

The prizes were given out by the County Gala Awards, a business and marketing company, at a colorful event in Mombasa at the weekend.

The winners were selected after a report from a survey conducted by the firm.

Other governors who scooped awards were Paul Chepkwony (Kericho, best governor), Dhadho Godhana (Tana River, most transformative and innovative), Ann Kananu (Nairobi, most outstanding leadership), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu, best governor in Rift Valley region) and James Nyoro (Kiambu, best governor in the Mt Kenya region).

Deputy Governor Joash Maangi of Kisii was recognised as the most innovative deputy.

Nakuru County also won four other awards, including the best county in diversity and inclusivity, best county in trade, best county in providing a conducive environment for investment and best county in lands, housing and urban planning.

"It was an honour for Nakuru to receive various awards during the fourth edition of the 2022 County Gala Awards … We appreciate the strides that Nakuru has made on matters development and we are grateful for the recognition," Mr Kinyanjui told the Nation.

Individual Nakuru County staff who were recognised at the event included Beatrice Obwocha, honoured as the best director of communication in Kenya.

Others were chief officers Joseph Muchinah Gitau (Finance, best in the Rift Valley), Dr Enos Amuyunzu (Agriculture, best in Nakuru County), and Dr Gichuki Kariuki (Health ex-executive, best in Nakuru County).

Various leaders from the national government were also honoured for their exemplary work.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed was feted as the best Cabinet secretary.

Others were MPs William Cheptumo (Baringo North, best MP in Baringo County), Mohamed Ali (Nyali, best-performing in Mombasa County) and Simon Ng'ang'a (Ruiru, best in Kiambu County).

The first edition of the County Gala Awards was held in 2019.

County Gala Awards CEO Khalid Njirani said the agency recognised leaders for their development records and in other areas under devolution.