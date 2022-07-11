Religious leaders asked to guide members on election

Muslim leaders in Fafi sub-county, Garissa County, want religious leaders to guide their flock to vote for the ‘right’ candidates on August 9.

Sheikh Isack Abdullahi said time has come for preachers and imams to speak from the pulpit and guide the electorate.

Mr Abdullahi cited Saudi Arabia, where he said politicians and religious leaders work together for the sake of the masses.

“We are asking our people to vote wisely from governor to the member of county assembly so that development can be realised in our country,” Mr Abdullahi said.

He led religious leaders from the expansive area in pledging their support for the United Democratic Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto.

The clerics said UDA leaders have been at the forefront supporting locals on religious matters.

Speaking at Kamuthey, the group noted that the DP participated in funds drives concerning the Muslim community.

Sheikh Abdullahi said religious leaders in Garissa would lead their flock in choosing a leader with the interests of locals at heart.

“[DP Ruto] has raised over Sh20 million for different religious activities in Garissa. We are supporting him and the entire UDA party candidates because they have always stood with the Muslim community,” he said.

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale and Fafi constituency candidate Salah Yakub alias Hangool also received the leaders’ backing.

Mr Yakub pledged to continue consulting religious leaders.

“Religious leaders are major stakeholders of the society's development and they should be consulted in every step,” Mr Yakub said.

He argued that religious leaders could not live in isolation and should guide voters in electing the right leaders.