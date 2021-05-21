Garissa MCAs withdraw ouster motion against Speaker Ibrahim Abass

Ibrahim Abass

Garissa County Assembly Speaker Ibrahim Abass (centre).

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

 Members of Garissa County Assembly (MCAs) have withdrawn a motion to impeach their Speaker Ibrahim Abass.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa faces arrest  

  2. PRIME Nandi South residents regret stopping Sh50bn dam

  3. Why Joho risks going to jail

  4. Businessman in Sh100m fraud case denied bond

  5. City Hall blocks exhumation of woman buried by Kenyatta Hospital

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.