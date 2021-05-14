Garissa MCAs plot Speaker Ibrahim Abass’ impeachment

Garissa ward representatives have issued an impeachment notice against Speaker Ibrahim Abass.

The impeachment motion is sponsored by Maalim MCA Mohammud Aden. Mr Aden has accused the Speaker of gross violation of the Constitution, incompetence and gross misconduct.

“We issued a notice of motion to impeach the assembly Speaker in accordance with the Constitution on grounds of gross violation of the Constitution, incompetence, gross misconduct and abuse of office,” Mr Aden said.

He said the Speaker should not instruct any staff or any MCA on anything as per the County Government Act amendment 2020.

“The law allows the deputy speaker to take over full responsibility until when this matter comes to a logical conclusion and we expect the secretariat led by the clerk to ensure impartiality in the process,” he said.

External interference

Bura Ward Representative Abdullahi Omar said: “The Speaker has been a roadblock between the county service delivery and the people of Garissa and we want to clear the road.”

He added that the assembly had been unable to deal with the Speaker due to external interference. Nominated MCA Teresia Queen accused the Speaker of mismanaging the affairs of Garissa County Assembly.

Legislative processes

“The Speaker has been blocking every move by the MCAs on any issue and that has rendered us powerless but we shall now to fix it,” she said.

She said the speaker’s impeachment is pegged on law and has nothing to do with tribal lining in Garissa County. Speaker Abass was not available for comment.

The MCA assured Garissa residents that the process of impeaching the Speaker shall not interfere with service delivery and any other legislative processes.

This is the second time the MCAs are attempting to impeach the Speaker in Garissa after a similar attempt aborted in 2018.

Then, Governor Ali Korane accused Members of Parliament from the county of causing confusion at the assembly.