Covid burial
File | Nation Media Group

Counties

Prime

Frontline heroes: I take drugs to stay sane – mortuary attendant

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

It is one year since the Covid-19 pandemic struck within our borders.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Mara jobs scam: Fraudsters mint millions from victims

  2. Police arrest man after he hacks his daughter to death

  3. Boost for Kwale residents as Kombani market readies for opening

  4. Bungoma woman killed, dumped in a thicket

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.