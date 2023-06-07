Finance Bill: Rift Valley MPs in a quandary as voters cry out

MPs from President William Ruto's Rift Valley backyard are facing a dilemma over the proposed Finance Bill 2023 as Parliament resumes this week to debate the controversial legislation.

Lawmakers are torn between supporting the Bill and facing a backlash from an already financially burdened electorate due to the current high cost of living, or opposing it and facing the wrath of the President, who has vowed to crack the whip on Kenya Kwanza MPs who vote against his government's agenda.

The Finance Bill proposes a raft of tax changes aimed at broadening the country's tax base and raising revenue to meet the government's ambitious Sh3.6 trillion budget for the 2023/2024 financial year.

Members of the National Assembly, senators and even governors from Dr Ruto's Rift Valley backyard are in a political bind after what voters described as a deafening silence on issues affecting their livelihoods as they grapple with high food and commodity costs.

"We elected these leaders to articulate our issues, not to appease the Executive, even on punitive matters. It is high time they take a clear political stand on issues that affect our livelihoods," lamented Ms Mary Too, a hawker in Eldoret.

Controversial housing scheme

Among other things, the Finance Bill, 2023 will see Kenyans deducted 3 per cent of their salaries to fund the proposed controversial housing scheme.

Contributions to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) will also be increased, especially for high earners.

The electorate in Dr Ruto's bastion has vowed to mobilise voters to throw out MPs, senators and governors who have failed to articulate issues affecting them — amid the high cost of living — in the next general election.

Source of economic livelihood

"We will be watching closely to see how these lawmakers vote on the combative 2023 Finance Bill. The outcome of the Bill will determine their political fate in the next General Election, considering that the Bill affects agriculture, which is our source of economic livelihood," said Mr Samuel Kosgei, a large scale farmer from Moiben Uasin Gishu County.

President Ruto has vowed to deal with MPs from the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition who will oppose the Bill, as both he and his deputy insist it must sail through.

He wants a public vote by MPs on the Bill to help him identify those he will consider to be against his development agenda if they oppose the bill.

"I heard a certain MP say that he wanted the vote on the Bill to be public. I fully support that. I want Kenyans to know that leaders who are against eradicating unemployment are enemies of development," President Ruto said in Narok West last week during a thanksgiving service for Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya.

All eight MPs from Nandi County have vowed to support the Bill, which has divided Kenyans. Julius Meli (Tindiret), Paul Byego (Chesumei), Bernard Kitur (Nandi Hills), Abraham Yego (Mosop), Maryanne Keitany (Aldai), Joses Lelmengit (Emgwen), Cynthia Muge (woman rep) and Samson Cherargei (senator) all support the Bill.

Benefit Kenyans

The MPs said they will not go against President Ruto's decision on issues of national importance that will benefit Kenyans.

"Kenya will not go to China and America to beg for loans if we support the Finance Bill 2023 and allow President Ruto to implement his development agenda," the MPs said at Meteitei Boys High School in Tindiret Constituency over the weekend.

Mr Meli criticised opposition leaders who oppose the Bill, noting that Kenyan Kwanza MPs, who are in the majority, will pass it when it is tabled in the National Assembly.

President William Ruto's transformation

In West Pokot, MPs Peter Lochakapong (Sigor) and Dr Samuel Moroto (Kapenguria) have pleaded with Kenyans to trust President William Ruto's transformation plan for the country, especially his intentions in the controversial Finance Bill, 2023.

The MPs say they have faith in President Ruto and his transformation agenda in line with the Kenya Kwanza government manifesto. They have stated that they fully support President William Ruto's development plan.