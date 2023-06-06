Police disperse anti-Finance Bill crowd marching to Parliament
Police officers on Tuesday were forced to lobbed teargas at demonstrators in Nairobi city centre who were marching to Parliament to protest against the Finance Bill 2023.
The protests, dubbed Sita Sita against today’s date of June 6, were initially scheduled to start from the Jeevanjee Gardens.
However, officers were seen arresting approaching protesters, effectively thwarting the efforts to gather at the park.
The organisers later outwitted the officers and gathered at the Kenya National Archives before attempting a march to Parliament Buildings.
The activists are protesting against sections of the Finance Bill, including the imposition of a 3 percent housing levy on all salaried workers.
More follows…