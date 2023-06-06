Police disperse anti-Finance Bill crowd marching to Parliament

Police lob tear gas to disperse anti-Finance Bill protesters in Nairobi city centre

By  Kevin Cheruiyot

Police officers on Tuesday were forced to lobbed teargas at demonstrators in Nairobi city centre who were marching to Parliament to protest against the Finance Bill 2023.

The protests, dubbed Sita Sita against today’s date of June 6, were initially scheduled to start from the Jeevanjee Gardens.

However, officers were seen arresting approaching protesters, effectively thwarting the efforts to gather at the park.

Related

Anti-Finance Bill 2023 protesters hold placards in Nairobi city centre

Anti-Finance Bill 2023 protesters hold placards in Nairobi city centre as anti-riot police lob teargas canisters to disperse them.

Photo credit: Kevin Cheruiyot | Nation Media Group

The organisers later outwitted the officers and gathered at the Kenya National Archives before attempting a march to Parliament Buildings.

Also Read: Parallel Madaraka, fresh demos as Azimio plots faceoff

The activists are protesting against sections of the Finance Bill, including the imposition of a 3 percent housing levy on all salaried workers.

Activists marching towards Parliament Buildings as they protest against the Finance Bill 2023. 

Activists marching towards Parliament Buildings as they protest against the Finance Bill 2023. 

Photo credit: Kevin Cheruiyot | Nation Media Group

More follows…

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.