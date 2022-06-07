Worshippers plant 50,000 trees

Embu Anglican Church diocese in partnership with Equity Bank Sunday planted 50,000 trees in the Kiangima area for environmental conservation.

The trees were planted in schools and other government institutions after a colourful diocesan education Sunday service presided over by Bishop David Muriithi.

The tree planting exercise was led by the Mayfair bank branch business growth and development manager Eugene Busolo.

Mr Busolo said the bank donated all the tree seedlings to the diocese for planting to make the environment better for the benefit of the residents.

He said Equity is committed to planting 35 million trees globally.

"We are aggressively involved in tree planting and we are reaching out to churches, schools and other institutions to meet our target," he said.