Teacher kills self, blames ex-girlfriend

A secondary school teacher from Nthangathiri village in Embu county has committed suicide inside his house after allegedly being jilted by his girlfriend.

The deceased identified by police as Dennis Mwaniki Njeru, 32, alias Mukono was found lying dead on his bed, with a suicide note beside him.

A chemical suspected to be an insecticide was also recovered from the house.

According to the police blood and white foam was oozing from his nose.

" It is true the teacher who hails from Mbeere North but teaches in a secondary school in Kirinyaga county was found dead inside his house, preliminary investigations have shown that he took away his life," he said.

In the suicide note, the deceased said he made the painful decision after he was rejected by his lover.

The note read; " I may look stupid but I have shared my stress with 17 people but none talked to me, let us meet in heaven. I have pleaded with my girlfriend but all has fallen on deaf ears. I love you all," the note said.

Njeru left instructions on how he should be buried.

He said a senior County Assembly official together with area MCA should preside over his funeral arrangements.

Further, he said he should be buried on Valentine's Day and his girlfriend should read his eulogy.

Area residents became suspicious when the teacher failed to respond to phone calls from family members and friends.

" It was on Wednesday when an MCA reported that the teacher had locked himself in his house and efforts to reach him out were unsuccessful," said the Mbeere North Sub-County police boss Mr Eric Yego said.

The police boss explained how police broke into the house and found the teacher's lifeless body and took it to Embu referral hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

Mr Yego said the teacher could have snuffed out his life over numerous land-related cases.

"We found land title deeds in the house and stamps, we suspect the teacher was involved in defrauding people of their land," he said.

However, Mr Yego said investigations have been commenced to establish the actual reasons why the teacher killed himself.

Mr Yego said the teacher was last seen alive on Sunday by his brother before he went missing.

The deceased is married to a teacher and his demise took family members by surprise.

Family members who wished not to be named said they were still in shock following the death of the teacher whom they described as hard-working and generous.