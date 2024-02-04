Actor Charles Ouda dies aged 38

Famous Kenyan actor Charles 'Charlie' Ouda has died at the age of 38. His family said in a statement that he passed away on the night of February 3, 2024, adding that further details would be released in due course.

The family appealed to everyone to respect the privacy of his grieving fiancée Ciru Muriuki and the Ouda family at this difficult time.

Ms Ciru, a former BBC Africa presenter, and Charlie shared the news of their engagement in September 2023 and captured the hearts of many with their adorable moments.

Also Read: 10 Insights into the legacy of actor Charles Ouda in Kenyan Entertainment

The engagement announcement was met with warm wishes and congratulations from fans and friends.

Charles, known for his contributions to various film projects such as 'Makutano Junction', 'The First Grader' and 'Count It Out', was not only a talented actor but also an accomplished film director and screenwriter.

From his early days at the Kenya National Theatre to starring roles in hit TV series and films, Charles' talent and versatility captivated audiences.

His international exposure included a European tour with the musical revue show "Out of Africa: Journey Through Magical Kenya. Charles co-wrote songs for groups such as SEMA and contributed to saxophonist Jackson Munala Anduuru's album.

His influence extended beyond acting as he was actively involved in writing, directing and composing for various productions.

He took his talents to New York, where he completed a 2-year conservatory, broadening his skills and working with renowned actors and directors.

Charles' legacy includes an impressive body of work and a commitment to telling meaningful stories. His involvement in educational programmes such as 'Know Zone' underlined his belief in the power of storytelling for growth and development.

His extraordinary talent had earned him numerous accolades, including the title of best director at the 2016 Asian American Film Lab 72 Hour Shoot Out and multiple awards from the NYC Indie Film Awards.

In June, Ciru launched her podcast, teaming up with Charles as co-hosts. The couple's journey and joint ventures had become an inspiration to their fans, making Charles' sudden passing all the more devastating.

The family did not immediately comment on the cause of death.



