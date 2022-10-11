Shock as girl, 15, dies by suicide in Embu

Residents of Maranga, Embu County, were left in shock after a 15-year-old girl died by suicide.

Murugi Muriithi,15, a Standard Seven pupil, was found hanging from the ceiling of her bedroom on Monday afternoon. She used a lesso to kill herself.

It could not be immediately established why the learner, who was living with her aunt, took her own life. She did not leave a suicide note.

But it was suspected that the child was depressed.

The girl’s parents had separated, said area Chief Charles Irungu.

Mr Irungu advised children to seek the help of administrators and church leaders instead of killing themselves.

Residents said they were baffled by the girl’s action.

"We are still in shock following the death of the young schoolgirl," said Consolata Wanja.

She said the girl had fled her parents' home in Gitare village and moved in with her aunt in neighbouring Maranga.

"When the girl's parents parted ways, she escaped and had been living with her aunt," Ms Wanja said.

Ms Wanja added that the aunt was on her farm when the incident happened.

"The pupil was working on the farm with her aunt when she excused herself and returned to the house, saying she had unfinished homework," Ms Wanja said.

Her body was discovered by her friends who had gone to visit her as Monday was a holiday.

"Other children from the area raised the alarm when they saw their colleague’s lifeless body dangling from the ceiling, drawing the attention of villagers," Ms Wanja said.

The pupil's aunt, Ms Wanja Njeru, said she was equally baffled.

"At first, I could not believe the child that I was taking care of and educating was dead until I saw her body," Ms Njeru said.

She described the girl as humble and obedient and she could not understand why she took such a painful decision.