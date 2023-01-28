Shock as Embu villagers stumble on headless body of infant

A newly born baby was Saturday found beheaded and dumped on a farm at Gacuki village in Embu County.

The headless body of the infant was spotted lying in a pool of blood.

Ms Susan Wangari told Nation. Africa that she stumbled on the body of the infant as she was harvesting beans on her farm.

She then raised an alarm, attracting scores of villagers who later reported the matter to the police.

"It was very clear that someone chopped off the head of the child, it is inhuman to kill a newborn baby in such a brutal manner," said Ms Wangari.

The residents said the incident was the worst in the area in recent times.

“We are in shock following this sad incident," said Ms Nancy Wanjuki who called on the police to get to the bottom of the matter.

The residents demanded that the woman who committed the crime should be arrested and prosecuted.

Embu East Sub-County police boss Mr Emmanuel Okanda said investigations have been launched into the matter.

"We have commenced investigations into the incident and we are appealing to the villagers to assist us in exposing the killer," he said.

Mr Okanda said detectives were treating the matter with the seriousness it deserves and no stone will be left unturned.

"This is a very serious matter and we shall not rest until the culprit is identified and brought to book," said Mr Okanda.