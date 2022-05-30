Ruto endorses Cecily Mbarire to succeed Wambora

Deputy President William Ruto has endorsed nominated MP Cecily Mbarire as his preferred candidate for the Embu governor’s seat.

Speaking at St John's Karaba Anglican Church and Karaba market in Mbeere South on Sunday, Dr Ruto described Ms Mbarire, who is seeking to replace Governor Martin Wambora, as a competent leader who should take over the county's leadership and help residents improve their living standards.

Mr Wambora is retiring after completing his two terms. He has declared that he will vie for the Senate seat on his Umoja na Maendeleo Party (UMP).

DP Ruto, the Kenya Kwanza alliance presidential flagbearer, pleaded with residents to vote for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate.

He urged Ms Mbarire to unite all the leaders from the region once she takes over the mantle for the sake of peace and growth of the region.

UDA recently nominated Ms Mbarire for the governor’s seat after she trounced her sole rival, Manyatta MP John Muchiri, with losers claiming voting was marred by massive irregularities.

At one point, UDA nomination materials were burnt by rowdy youths in Embu town.

During Dr Ruto's campaign tour, Ms Mbarire promised to ensure that Dr Ruto gets 95 percent of the votes in the region.

However, Dr Ruto's endorsement drew criticism from the Democratic Party (DP), which is affiliated to Kenya Kwanza.

Many votes

Dr Njagi Kumantha, a member of the party, said Dr Ruto erred by favouring Ms Mbarire.

Dr Kumantha, who wants the governor’s seat under DP, said Dr Ruto should treat all candidates from Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties equally if he wants to get overwhelming support in Embu in the August 9 polls.

"There should be no sacred cows if Dr Ruto wants the support of every candidate," said Dr Kumantha.

He reminded Dr Ruto that all candidates for the governor’s seat have supporters who are willing to vote for him.

"We have supporters and if Ruto wants to have as many votes as possible he should not discriminate against us as candidates," he added.

Meanwhile, former Kirinyaga Governor Joseph Ndathi has picked a university lecturer, Dr Judy Kinyua, as his running mate.

Mr Ndathi, who is seeking a comeback, said Dr Kinyua has a wealth of experience in leadership and she would help him grow the county.

Mr Ndathi exuded confidence that he would recapture his seat, which he lost to incumbent Anne Waiguru in 2017.

He claimed that he was rigged out in the Jubilee nominations, adding that he would run under The Service Party (TSP).