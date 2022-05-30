Tharaka leaders to DP Ruto: Kindiki should get Transport CS post

Leaders in Tharaka Nithi have asked Senator Prof Kithure Kindiki to only accept a powerful Cabinet Secretary position if Deputy President William Ruto wins the presidency in the August 9 polls.

Speaking at Kairuni Stadium on Sunday, Maara Member of Parliament Kareke Mbiuki said having been ‘denied’ a chance to be DP Ruto’s running mate, Kindiki should be the one to choose the ministry that he wants to head.

He told Kindiki not to accept the offer of an Attorney General because it will not help his people who would have benefited immensely if he would be the Deputy President.

“We want Kindiki to choose the Ministry of Transport because our main challenge here is bad roads,” said MP Mbiuki.

He said though Kindiki missed the running mate position, Tharaka Nithi County is likely to have the first Cabinet Secretary if Ruto wins the August 9 polls.

Chuka/Igambang’ombe Member of Parliament Patrick Munene asked Mt Kenya region not to be convinced to vote the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga because of the choice of Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua as his running mate.

He said though Karua could be a good leader, the country is never led by the Deputy President but by the President.

He claimed that Mr Odinga is a failure and has no development agenda for Kenyans and that he should not be elected.

“We will not vote you because you picked Ms Karua, it is the president who rules the country and not their deputy,” said MP Munene.

He said they will make sure that DP Ruto and all United Democratic Alliance (UDA) win by landslide in the region.

He challenged Jubilee Party candidates in the region perceived to be dominated by UDA followers to embrace their coalition presidential candidate, Mr Odinga and stop shying away from including his portrait in their campaign billboards and other materials.

Governor Njuki said the UDA team will campaign together to deliver all seats, frommembers of the County Assembly to the President.

Tharaka Nithi County UDA women representative candidate, Dr Beatrice Kathomi said those in parties affiliated to Kenya Kwanza Alliance should not pretend to support DP Ruto because they declined to join UDA.

“DP Ruto came here and asked all those purporting to support him to join UDA and face out in the primaries but they declined. So, they should stop saying that they support him,” said Dr Kathomi.

However, Tharaka Nithi County The Service Party women representative candidate, Ms Susan Ngugi Mwindu said that neglecting candidates of the affiliate parties and only embracing those of UDA would cost DP Ruto victory.

She said Kenya Kwanza is an alliance and that even candidates from the small parties should be given a fair chance, especially in DP Ruto’s campaign meetings.