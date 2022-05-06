Mob lynches Embu man who hacked neighbour to death in land row

A man who hacked his neighbour to death over land dispute was on Thursday lynched by a mob in Gititu Village of Embu County.

According to the witnesses, the assailant, Elijah Nyaga, 60 allegedly picked up a quarrel with his neighbour, Martin Njue 66 on Thursday. Mr Nyaga accused Mr Njue of interfering with the boundary with an intention of grabbing his land.

The quarrel degenerated into a physical confrontation before the assailant took a panga and repeatedly slashed his neighbour in the head.

Mr Nyaga went into hiding after the attack. Residents who responded to Mr Njue’s distress calls found him lying in a pool of blood before they launched a manhunt for the suspect.

They flushed Nyaga from his house and lynched him before throwing his body into Gitwa River.

Embu East Sub-county police boss, Emmanuel Okanda said both bodies have been moved to Runyenjes Hospital mortuary.

He said investigations have been launched into the two incidents and asked the affected families to remain calm.

The residents said the men had been embroiled in a long standing boundary dispute which resulted in their death.