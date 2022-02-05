Meru murders

Family members of two men who were killed by their stepbrother in Kathumaru village patrol the on January 30.
 

Meru

Meru families live in fear of killer kin

By  Charles Wanyoro

What you need to know:

  • Villagers say Ntarangwi attacked and killed his step brother Kathongi over a piece of land.
  • As the family was planning the man’s funeral, the killer struck again, ending the life of another brother.

Nestled in the wooded hilly tea-growing fringes of the iconic Nyambene ranges, Kathumaru is a picturesque village.

