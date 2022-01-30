Killer on the loose in Meru village sends residents into panic

A man stands at the point where a house belonging to a fugitive believed to have murdered his two stepbrothers in Kathurumu village, Igembe South, stood.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

Palpable fear has spread in Kathurumu village, Igembe South, Meru County after a man who was recently released from jail hacked his two stepbrothers to death following a row over land.

