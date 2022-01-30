Cattle rustling prone area gets third GSU camp

Security along the volatile northern grazing zone is set to improve after the Igembe North NG-CDF built a GSU camp at Kaongo Ka Mpio area, in a move meant to stem cattle rustling.

The camp will house over 50 officers from the paramilitary wing of the national police service, to offer round the clock security in the dangerous rustlers’ corridor.

Speaking during the facility handing over, Igembe North MP Maoka Maore said cases of cattle theft and herders from other counties grazing in people’s farms were on the rise.

This month, seven people were killed in Tigania West side of the northern grazing zone by people suspected to be camel herders from Isiolo county.

This is the third GSU camp in the sub county following the establishment of Kinisa and Mashini camps.

The local NG-CDF has also built police posts at Mea, Ebulu, Nginyo, Kina Meru and Mpeketoni aimed at bolstering security in the area.

“These will help our people enjoy the fruits of their labour and prosper. No one will ever chase you away from your farms and you will comfortably harvest your crops and rear livestock without fear of attacks,” said Mr Maore.

He urged the Meru county government to continue enforcing a ban on grazing from Isiolo pastoralists and urged Meru Ward Reps to pass a law that bans herders from the neighbouring counties from grazing there.

Mr Maore said the move would ensure the herders do not graze on people’s farms or contribute to insecurity as has been the case.

“Our county assembly should speed up passing a resolution saying that livestock from Isiolo should not be allowed to graze here,” he appealed.

Njuri Ncheke chairman Linus Kathera hailed the new camp saying it would seal the “cattle rustlers’ corridor.”

“We thank you for sealing that pathway because it was the most dangerous corridor in this area. This is the point where the raiders usually rest,” he pointed out.

Mr Ntarangwi Cunu, a local herder recounted how raiders recently stormed his household and drove away his cattle.

Area deputy county commissioner Harrison Ndwili said the security team was happy with the new camp, saying it would help complement the work done by other security officers.

The camp also saw Mr Maore mend fences with Amwathi Johanna Ntongai who has been one of his fiercest critics.

“When I was elected in 2017, our first meeting was here as we came to chase camels that had invaded the farms… I am happy that we are here because of development matters,” said the MCA.