Cattle rustling prone area gets third GSU camp

Maoka Maore

Igembe North MP Maoka Maore addresses residents of Kaongo Ka Mpio during the opening of a new GSU camp in the area. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Charles Wanyoro

Security along the volatile northern grazing zone is set to improve after the Igembe North NG-CDF built a GSU camp at Kaongo Ka Mpio area, in a move meant to stem cattle rustling.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.