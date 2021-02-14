Panic as desert locusts invade farms in Embu County

Desert locuts

Some of the locusts which have invaded farms in Mbeere South, Embu County.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

The second wave of desert locusts has invaded Embu County, throwing residents into panic.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Garbatulla TVET contractor summoned over work delays

  2. Missing Lamu fisherman found dead

  3. Locusts invade farms in Embu

  4. Mukuru kwa Njenga founder passes on

  5. Yatani denies links to Marsabit conflict

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.